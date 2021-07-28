News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Town bowls club celebrates 125th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2021   
The sun shines over a bowling green - People play bowls on neatly mown grass at SWTBC, Abbey Lane, Saffron Walden, Essex

SWTBC play Bowls England at Abbey Lane in a friendly match to mark the club's 125th anniversary - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Since 1896, Saffron Walden Town Bowling Club has brought has brought joy to players and fans of the sport throughout Essex.

To celebrate its 125th birthday, SWTBC played Bowls England in a friendly match at its green on Abbey Lane.

Bowls England is the national governing body for the sport.

Richard Hughes, acting club chairman, said the anniversary was a cause for celebration.

He said: "SWTBC celebrated its 125th anniversary with a very enjoyable game against a team from Bowls England whose players came from all corners of the country.

"The game was played in wonderful weather and enjoyed by all participants
and spectators."

You may also want to watch:

SWTBC fields teams in leagues across Essex, as well as the national Top Club competition.

The club is competing in this year's North West Essex Bowls Association league, which its 'A' team won in 2019.

For more information about SWTBC, visit: https://www.swtbc.co.uk/

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Saffron Walden's weekend of flooding
  2. 2 Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'
  3. 3 Venue change for Ibiza Anthems Garden Party to Saffron Walden
  1. 4 Updates after person hit by train near Cambridge
  2. 5 Disabled resident compensated after Uttlesford council 'fault'
  3. 6 Saffron Striders' Mark Coutts runs from Paddington to Bristol instead of letting the train take the strain
  4. 7 Person dies after being struck by train in Cambridge
  5. 8 Standon Calling called off after heavy rain and lightning risk
  6. 9 Roman ceramics and ancient road discovered in big archaeological dig
  7. 10 In pictures: Classic cars rally to celebrate the Royal British Legion at 100
Bowls
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A montage: in the background - very large hailstones; inset - a destroyed garden

Essex Weather | Video

Gardens destroyed and cars damaged amid heatwave storm

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The town and church

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A brick building in the evening: Uttlesford District Council's offices, known as The Council Offices, Saffron Walden, Essex

Planning and Development

Uttlesford District Council releases list of possible new build sites

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Old Rectory, Castle Street, Saffron Walden

NHS

Medical practice moving this week, and former £1.4m base attracts offer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon