Published: 10:00 AM July 28, 2021

SWTBC play Bowls England at Abbey Lane in a friendly match to mark the club's 125th anniversary - Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography

Since 1896, Saffron Walden Town Bowling Club has brought has brought joy to players and fans of the sport throughout Essex.

To celebrate its 125th birthday, SWTBC played Bowls England in a friendly match at its green on Abbey Lane.

Bowls England is the national governing body for the sport.

Richard Hughes, acting club chairman, said the anniversary was a cause for celebration.

He said: "SWTBC celebrated its 125th anniversary with a very enjoyable game against a team from Bowls England whose players came from all corners of the country.

"The game was played in wonderful weather and enjoyed by all participants

and spectators."

SWTBC fields teams in leagues across Essex, as well as the national Top Club competition.

The club is competing in this year's North West Essex Bowls Association league, which its 'A' team won in 2019.

For more information about SWTBC, visit: https://www.swtbc.co.uk/