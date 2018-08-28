Advanced search

Athletics: Brennan bags club championship at Saffron Striders

PUBLISHED: 08:11 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 08 January 2019

June Brennan won the Saffron Striders Club Championship

June Brennan won the Saffron Striders Club Championship

Saffron Striders saw their club championship draw to an exciting conclusion over a tough 10-mile course at Buntingford.

June Brennan and Andrew Mynott had been competing for top spot with their cumulative age-weighted scores almost identical leading up to the event.

Both athletes had competed in the majority of races over the season, with two of the most impressive results coming in the club’s Fast 5 race at Carver Barracks in September.

Brennan held an 11-point advantage going into the last race and went on to complete the undulating circuit in one hour 25 minutes.

Mynott tried hard to catch her total, finishing in just under an hour, but taking into account their difference in age, Brennan extended her lead by an additional three points to register her maiden championship victory.

The club meet every Tuesday (7.45pm) at the Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre. All abilities welcome.

