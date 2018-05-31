Athletics: Busy weekend for Saffron Striders

Neil Halls Archant

It was a very busy weekend for Saffron Striders as training began in earnest for the inter-club Cross-Country League starting in three weeks.

At the Bass Bell 10-mile race there were fine performances by Tom Platts, who finished in one hour five minutes, Neil Halls (1:17) and Helen Howard (1:27).

At picturesque Knebworth House the Hertfordshire half marathon provided a stern test for Archie Marco and Tim McMahon, but both excelled in times under one hour 35 minutes and inside the top 100 out of a field of over 1,500 competitors.

Meanwhile Gavin and Elle Long, alongside Keith and Bridget Savill, didn't let the drizzle put them off by competing at Toppesfield over seven miles of muddy, slippery and damp trails.

All four revelled in the conditions finishing in around one hour 20 minutes.