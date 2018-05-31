Advanced search

Athletics: Busy weekend for Saffron Striders

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 November 2019

Neil Halls

Neil Halls

Archant

It was a very busy weekend for Saffron Striders as training began in earnest for the inter-club Cross-Country League starting in three weeks.

At the Bass Bell 10-mile race there were fine performances by Tom Platts, who finished in one hour five minutes, Neil Halls (1:17) and Helen Howard (1:27).

At picturesque Knebworth House the Hertfordshire half marathon provided a stern test for Archie Marco and Tim McMahon, but both excelled in times under one hour 35 minutes and inside the top 100 out of a field of over 1,500 competitors.

Meanwhile Gavin and Elle Long, alongside Keith and Bridget Savill, didn't let the drizzle put them off by competing at Toppesfield over seven miles of muddy, slippery and damp trails.

All four revelled in the conditions finishing in around one hour 20 minutes.

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Winners of Christmas Shop Windows competition announced

Frank Ricco whose hairdressers' shop window won first place

Long-running Radio 4 programme is coming to Saffron Walden

The event is taking place at Saffron Hall.

