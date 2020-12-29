Saffron Walden Reporter on the lookout for new sport stories

Published: 1:13 PM December 29, 2020

Saffron Seals Swimming Club are one of the many sports clubs bursting with talent across the area. - Credit: SAFFRON SEALS

It's been a year like no other and for sport it has been, and could still be, one with long-lasting consequences.

But I refuse to believe that it is all doom and gloom and that out there are stories of resilience, adaptability and fun - and I for one would love to hear about them.

Changes to the structure of sport across all of Archant's titles have meant I have taken over as the sole sport reporter for both the Dunmow Broadcast and Saffron Walden Reporter.

I have written for the papers before so I do know the wealth of talent that is in the area, and while competitive action has been thin on the ground in 2020, I know I am missing out on things.

So this is a call to arms. Have you got stories from any of your clubs or yourself, if you are an individual athlete? How are you surviving the pandemic? Are you bucking the trend and flourishing?

Who are the stars I should look out for, either now or fin the future? The Paris Olympic in 2024 will come round quicker than you think.

There will no doubt be plenty more but that's where you come in. Tell us what is happening and how we can help.

If you have any story then send them via e-mail to reportersports@archant.co.uk