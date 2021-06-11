News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Injury-hit Cambridgeshire stroll to opening Anglia League win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM June 11, 2021   
Cambridgeshire men's county golf team

Cambridgeshire men's county golf team who beat Northants in their Anglian League opening match. - Credit: CAMBS GOLF

Cambridgeshire's golf team overcome a number of injuries to beat Northants in their opening match of the Anglia league.

Played at Ely City, Cambs were without six squad players meaning Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman, the director of the county's team, had to reshuffle his pack.

But it didn't prove a hinderance as they won 9-3.

The claimed three of the opening foursomes, including debutants Joe York and 16-year-old Jake Plumb, and drew the other.

The first three singles matches were shared, one win, one loss and one draw each and the win came in a solid middle spell thanks to Josh Austin-Tierney's 3&1 victory.

Goodman said: "Being hit by a number of injuries would have affected a number of teams but not with our strength at the moment.

"Everybody in the team contributed and special mention must go to debutants Jake, Joe and stalwart Danny [Loveday] for gaining maximum points and also to Luke [Ryan], Josh and Paul [Hodgkin] for being unbeaten”

Alex Kephart and Luke Bowers were the other members of the squad.

