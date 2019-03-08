Golf: Cambridgeshire men upset Essex hosts

The Cambridgeshire senior men at Romford Golf Club Archant

Cambridgeshire's senior men claimed a 6.5-3.5 win against Essex at Romford Golf Club.

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman captained the side and sent out his four strongest players first, with Kevin Diss two inches away from holing in one on the third.

Diss beat Jeff Boaman 2+1, with Jeremy Baldin and Terry Ryan beating Keith Davies and Mark Whitten by the same margin after steady displays.

John Yuill holed a 10-foot putt on the last to beat John Moody, but Neil Hughes was beaten 6&5 by Steve Rooney as the hosts hit back.

Allan Campbell won 2&1 against Rob Douglas after two birdies, but Peter Laughlin lost 4&3 to Mike Partridge, before Bob Setchell rallied from two down with six to play to win two up.

Skipper Goodman raced into a four-hole lead, but had to eventually settle for a half, while Ian Robinson lost 4&3 to Graham Bennett in the final match.