Golf: Cambridgeshire men upset Essex hosts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 May 2019

The Cambridgeshire senior men at Romford Golf Club

The Cambridgeshire senior men at Romford Golf Club

Archant

Cambridgeshire's senior men claimed a 6.5-3.5 win against Essex at Romford Golf Club.

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman captained the side and sent out his four strongest players first, with Kevin Diss two inches away from holing in one on the third.

Diss beat Jeff Boaman 2+1, with Jeremy Baldin and Terry Ryan beating Keith Davies and Mark Whitten by the same margin after steady displays.

John Yuill holed a 10-foot putt on the last to beat John Moody, but Neil Hughes was beaten 6&5 by Steve Rooney as the hosts hit back.

Allan Campbell won 2&1 against Rob Douglas after two birdies, but Peter Laughlin lost 4&3 to Mike Partridge, before Bob Setchell rallied from two down with six to play to win two up.

Skipper Goodman raced into a four-hole lead, but had to eventually settle for a half, while Ian Robinson lost 4&3 to Graham Bennett in the final match.

Most Read

Art and jewellery worth £7,000 stolen from shop in Saffron Walden

The Other One in Saffron Walden was broken into last week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged after racially abusing woman in Saffron Walden

Police were called to reports of a woman being racially abused on the common in Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Residents for Uttlesford ‘thrilled and honoured’ to retain control of Saffron Walden Town Council

Paul Gadd, leader of Saffron Walden Town Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

MP Kemi Badenoch: ‘Clearly voters wanted a changing of the guard’

Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch says she is looking forward to a constructive working relationship with Residents for Uttlesford, who now run Uttlesford District Council. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Local elections 2019: Conservatives suffer huge loss as Residents for Uttlesford take control of council

Petrina Lees and Garry LeCount held their seats in Elsenham and Henham. Picture: ARCHANT

