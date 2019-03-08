Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cambridgeshire's senior men overcome Lincs challenge to claim impressive league wins

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 June 2019

Cambridgeshire's seniors celebrate success over Lincolnshire

Cambridgeshire's seniors celebrate success over Lincolnshire

Archant

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman led Cambridgeshire seniors to Anglia League victory over Lincolnshire at Gog Magog.

Terry Ryan and Bob Setchell lost 3&2 in the opening match to Toyne and Wharton, but Neil Hughes and Kevin Diss took on former Cambs man Tim Seaton and James Lee.

The quartet had a combined 75 years of county representative golf for Cambs between them and the golf did not disappoint as birdies were shared at the first and fourth holes.

Regulation golf over the closing three holes led to a two-up win for Hughes and Diss, before Bill Rusted and Keith Moore dominated their match against Cullington and Trestrail to win 4&3.

Goodman and John Yuill played par golf to edge past Skinns and Keen 2&1, before Jeremy Baldwin and David Hayns beat Lee and Dewhurst by the same margin to put Cambs 4-1 up in the foursomes and 4-2 in the Midland League.

Setchell went out first after the restart but lost 7&6 to Wharton, who was five under par for the holes played.

Hayns beat current Midland seniors order of merit leader Toyne 2&1, while Diss had birdies at the first, fourth and sixth to go four up on Lee, who hit back with a birdie on the ninth.

You may also want to watch:

The impressive Diss birdied the 10th, eagled the 11th and birdied the 12th to close out a 7&6 victory, before Moore beat Cullington on the last.

But Rusted and Yuill lost on the last and Baldwin was beaten 2&1 by the in-form Lincolnshire captain.

Goodman birdied the first and seventh and never looked back on his way to a 5&4 win over Dowhurst, before Hughes wrapped up the win for Cambs with his 2&1 success over Keen.

Hughes was two up at the 12th and then birdied the 13th to extend his advantage, before steady pars until the 17th saw him close out the win.

Ian Robinson beat Pauley 4&2 as Cambs edged the singles and claimed a 9.5-5.5 Anglia League win and a 10.5-7.5 victory in the Midland League.

*Stansted were 9-0 winners over Vets in the latest matches in the Saffron Walden Darts League.

Newport beat Nomads 8-1, as SWFC and Jamboree had 7-2 wins over White Horse and Dunmow.

Adrian Webb, Simon Monk and Rod Parish threw 180s, as Colin Walker (116) and Kelly Salmon (108) had the highest out-shots.

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Sam Norris making progress in bid to recover from Speedway crash

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Market traders are at the forefront of fight to cut back on plastic

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Most Read

Young Speedway star ‘in intensive care’ following collision

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Union warns of “severe disruption” for easyJet passengers at Stansted Airport as strike vote looms

EasyJet operates out of Stansted Airport. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Sam Norris making progress in bid to recover from Speedway crash

Speedway hopeful Sam Norris, from Linton.

Market traders are at the forefront of fight to cut back on plastic

Councillor Trilby Roberts, with market traders Nigel Sault, Nicola Auger, Mohammad Moshtagh and Louise Yellowlees of Saffron Walden Against Climate Change

Police investigate after reports of man acting ‘inappropriately’ near play area

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Cambridgeshire’s senior men overcome Lincs challenge to claim impressive league wins

Cambridgeshire's seniors celebrate success over Lincolnshire

Warning over household appliances following fire in Great Chesterford

A washing machine caught fire in Great Chesterford. Picture: EFRS

A new lease of life for village restaurant as new owners take the helm

L-R: Iain Peate and Susan Mulholland, from NatWest, and Simon Wells, head chef. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

More in Common on Saffron Walden Common on Saturday, June 22 - a musical picnic in honour of the late MP Jo Cox

The Great Get Together on Saffron Walden Common to mark the anniversary of the death of Jo Cox MP was a musical picnic with song and dance

Football: Saffron Walden youngsters pitch in to raise funds

Young Saffron Walden footballers held a bag packing event at Waitrose to raise funds for a new 3G pitch
Drive 24