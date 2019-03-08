Cambridgeshire's senior men overcome Lincs challenge to claim impressive league wins

Cambridgeshire's seniors celebrate success over Lincolnshire Archant

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman led Cambridgeshire seniors to Anglia League victory over Lincolnshire at Gog Magog.

Terry Ryan and Bob Setchell lost 3&2 in the opening match to Toyne and Wharton, but Neil Hughes and Kevin Diss took on former Cambs man Tim Seaton and James Lee.

The quartet had a combined 75 years of county representative golf for Cambs between them and the golf did not disappoint as birdies were shared at the first and fourth holes.

Regulation golf over the closing three holes led to a two-up win for Hughes and Diss, before Bill Rusted and Keith Moore dominated their match against Cullington and Trestrail to win 4&3.

Goodman and John Yuill played par golf to edge past Skinns and Keen 2&1, before Jeremy Baldwin and David Hayns beat Lee and Dewhurst by the same margin to put Cambs 4-1 up in the foursomes and 4-2 in the Midland League.

Setchell went out first after the restart but lost 7&6 to Wharton, who was five under par for the holes played.

Hayns beat current Midland seniors order of merit leader Toyne 2&1, while Diss had birdies at the first, fourth and sixth to go four up on Lee, who hit back with a birdie on the ninth.

The impressive Diss birdied the 10th, eagled the 11th and birdied the 12th to close out a 7&6 victory, before Moore beat Cullington on the last.

But Rusted and Yuill lost on the last and Baldwin was beaten 2&1 by the in-form Lincolnshire captain.

Goodman birdied the first and seventh and never looked back on his way to a 5&4 win over Dowhurst, before Hughes wrapped up the win for Cambs with his 2&1 success over Keen.

Hughes was two up at the 12th and then birdied the 13th to extend his advantage, before steady pars until the 17th saw him close out the win.

Ian Robinson beat Pauley 4&2 as Cambs edged the singles and claimed a 9.5-5.5 Anglia League win and a 10.5-7.5 victory in the Midland League.

*Stansted were 9-0 winners over Vets in the latest matches in the Saffron Walden Darts League.

Newport beat Nomads 8-1, as SWFC and Jamboree had 7-2 wins over White Horse and Dunmow.

Adrian Webb, Simon Monk and Rod Parish threw 180s, as Colin Walker (116) and Kelly Salmon (108) had the highest out-shots.