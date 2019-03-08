Advanced search

Tennis: Castle Hill duo serve up mixed doubles success

PUBLISHED: 07:07 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 19 June 2019

Carl Rossiter and Inga Phillips celebrate

Archant

Saffron Walden's Castle Hill Tennis Club held its first tournament of the season on Sunday.

And the mixed doubles competition ended in a one-set final which was won by Inga Phillips and Carl Rossiter, who beat Debbie and Mick Lench by a 6-1 margin.

The match was played on one of the club's grass courts and proved to be a vase of youth overcoming experience.

For more information about Castle Hill Tennis Club contact Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or visit the club website castlehilltennisclub.co.uk.

