Tennis: Castle Hill duo serve up mixed doubles success
PUBLISHED: 07:07 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:07 19 June 2019
Archant
Saffron Walden's Castle Hill Tennis Club held its first tournament of the season on Sunday.
And the mixed doubles competition ended in a one-set final which was won by Inga Phillips and Carl Rossiter, who beat Debbie and Mick Lench by a 6-1 margin.
The match was played on one of the club's grass courts and proved to be a vase of youth overcoming experience.
For more information about Castle Hill Tennis Club contact Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or visit the club website castlehilltennisclub.co.uk.