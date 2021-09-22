Hagley and Shepherd claim the two singles titles at Castle Hill Tennis Club

Published: 2:15 PM September 22, 2021

Jessica Hagley and Stuart Shepherd - the two singles champions for 2021 at Castle Hill Tennis Club. - Credit: CASTLE HILL TENNIS CLUB

Castle Hill Tennis Club have crowned new singles champions after some hugely competitive matches.

The route to the men’s final took place over the course of the summer season with each playing 15 matches in a league against other members of the club.

The top four were Nigel Appleby, Carlos Bascunana Castellanos, Mick Lench and Stuart Shepherd and that quartet played semi-finals to see who would compete for the crown.

It came down to Shepherd and Bascunana Castellanos and under glorious sunshine on the grass centre court, it was the former who ran out the eventual winner, claiming a 6-2 6-4 success.

Bascunana Castellanos made him work hard for it, saving six match points along the way but this was a great return for Shepherd who only re-joined the club this season after being a junior member in the 90s.

The finalists in the ladies singles were Jessica Hagley and Kath Millard and although it was scheduled for the best of three sets, it again only needed two as Hagley took the honours 6-4 6-2.

For more information about the club ring Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or go to www.castlehilltennisclub.co.uk