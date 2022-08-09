News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Castle Hill serve up thrilling veterans doubles tournament

Lee Power

Published: 12:17 PM August 9, 2022
Ian Smith Peter Riding

Ian Smith and Peter Riding celebrate at Castle Hill Tennis Club - Credit: Pete Smith

Castle Hill Tennis Club held its veterans doubles tournament on Sunday.

The event was well supported by members playing in a round-robin doubles format in very hot temperatures and blazing sunshine.

After it all boiled down to two semi-final ties, with Ian Smith and Peter Riding winning their match and Jane Carol and Alan Wells coming out on top in theirs.

The final was reduced to a single set due to the heat, with Smith and Riding eventually claiming the silverware after many long rallies and deuces.

For further information about the club contact Pete Smith on 01799 520454 or visit the website castlehilltennisclub.co.uk.


