Golf: Saffron Walden ladies charity day is huge success

Saffron Walden's ladies charity day raised over £2,000 for REAL - the Ethan Linwood Memorial Fund supporting children and young people in Uttlesford.

Saffron Walden's Vilma Krinks, Viv Dondi, Justine Voss, Lady Captain Delia Roberts and Lynda Minton at the club's ladies charity day Saffron Walden's Vilma Krinks, Viv Dondi, Justine Voss, Lady Captain Delia Roberts and Lynda Minton at the club's ladies charity day

Nearly 120 ladies braved squally showers to compete, but several teams had to abandon the course when home teams competed in the worst of the rain in the morning.

Lynda Minton, Vilma Krinks, Justine Voss and Viv Dondi persevered and their steady play on the par three holes when all scores counted saw them claim first prize with 86 points.

Jo Reay, Pat McEwan, Angela Tucker and Jean Mayne were second on 82 points, with Jan Wiseman, Marion Balaam, Alison Lavelle and Sue Wardley third on 76.

The event was very well supported by away teams from clubs throughout the region and Aldwickbury Park's Julia Bashford, Sheila Bradbury, Linda Reeve and Elaine Meagher won with an excellent 90 points.

Lindsey Bellis, Gill Andrews, Tina Hunt and Karen Arrandale (Gog Magog) were second on 87 points as Eaton's Barbara Warren and April Cooper teamed up with Dunston Hall's Jane Wheeler and Jane Watson to finish third on the same total.