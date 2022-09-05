Silver lining for Stanton-Stock at British Para-cycling Championships

Local para cyclist Charlie Stanton-Stock picked up two silver medals at the British Para-cycling Road National Championships recently.

The road race on the Saturday was held around the Rhyl Marsh Tracks cycle circuit and Stanton-Stock managed to get in a breakaway group from the off.

Charlie Stanton-Stock (left) in action - Credit: Tabitha Stanton-Stock

This included current world champion and Paralympics silver medalist Finlay Graham, but Stanton-Stock later dropped back and ended the race by winning a sprint finish to the line for second place.

The time trial the following day was held around a road circuit south of Chester, in scenic countryside surrounding Beeston Castle.

It proved a very challenging course with rolling hills and fast corners, but despite some fatigue from the previous day, Stanton-Stock finished in 30 minutes 15 seconds at an average of just under 25mph (40kph) for another silver behind Graham and 15 seconds ahead of third place.