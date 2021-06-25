Clavering Bowls Club looking to sail into the future with recruitment drive

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2021

Clavering Bowls Club are looking to recruit new members. - Credit: CLAVERING BC

A new banner proved a valuable prop for Clavering Bowls Club as they held a successful open-day.

Dubbed a sail, the banner helped advertised the event which the Jubilee Field-based club hoped would attract new members.

A sunny day helped too as did the friendly atmosphere and the free gift.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "There seems a pretty good appetite for bowling in Clavering and the surrounding villages and we have already signed up five new members, with additional prospective bowlers whose introductory sessions have been arranged to suit them.

"With the Monday evening practice roll-ups continuing from 5pm, particularly popular for their friendly sociable atmosphere, the club has also expanded the number and timing of coaching sessions for newcomers.

"Those new to bowling soon become familiar with the basics of lawn bowling and also enjoy playing and using their new skills."

Anyone after more information on the bowling available at Clavering should call Lee Woods on 01799 550 916.