Bowls: Silver service for Clavering members

Clavering Bowls Club have enjoyed a superb 2019 season.

Having won Division 2B by a wide margin in the North West Essex League, they faced Eastern winners Bocking Alliance.

And despite fighting hard in a 6-2 loss, captain John Tippett collected the runners-up trophy and shield as the club earned promotion to Division 2A.

In the Steeple Bumpstead League for mixed teams, Clavering played well to come within three points of champions Cornard, with captain Andrew Richardson collecting the runners-up silverware.

The club also enjoyed fine weather at the season-ending Bernard Rangley Cup, where members played in a variety tests of bowling skill and Eddie Collins came out on top with 87 points.