Cricket: Arkesden extend unbeaten run to two years

PUBLISHED: 15:26 11 September 2019

Arkesden cricketers face the camera

Arkesden extended their unbeaten run to two years with final-day success against local rivals Clavering.

Ollie Turner produced a tidy bowling spell, while David Christou picked up five wickets as Clavering closed on 238-7.

Stand-in captain Bertie Dannatt fell early in reply and Dom Crabb, after a quickfire 30, soon followed.

But Greg Smith - after a poor 2018 campaign - and Craig Dyce then joined forces during a disciplined partnership, picking up the tempo when the second string bowlers came into the attack.

And some lusty hitting late on ensured the Pheasants reached their target with eight wickets and plenty of overs in hand.

Parish Council chairman Rod Higgins said: "The Pheasants are a credit to our small parish. Their youth policy is second to none and local lads like Greg enjoy giving back to the community."

