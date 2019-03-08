Golf: Dramatic finish at Saffron Walden Club Championships
PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019

Callum Brookes was crowned men's club champion at Saffron Walden on a testing weekend.
Rain made conditions difficult for golfers, but Brookes and Louis Martin both carded gross 36-hole scores of 147.
And after the first four play-off holes remained all square, Brookes won at the first sudden-death hole to claim the title.
The ladies championship was no less exciting as 2018 winner Justine Voss battled it out with 13-year-old Alex Sparrow in the same group.
Youth overcame experience on this occasion as Sparrow carded a gross 160 to beat Voss by four shots and also claimed the Thompson Trophy for best nett score (148).
Kevin Hayes was the senior champion with a gross 73, while Martin took the Summer Cup with the men's best nett score of 141.
Charlotte Pienaar won the ladies bronze salver for best gross score for 21-30 handicappers with a 208.