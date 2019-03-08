Advanced search

Golf: Dramatic finish at Saffron Walden Club Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 September 2019

Callum Brookes, Alex Sparrow and Kevin Hayes were crowned champions at Saffron Walden Golf Club (pic Simon Hawkins)

Callum Brookes, Alex Sparrow and Kevin Hayes were crowned champions at Saffron Walden Golf Club (pic Simon Hawkins)

Callum Brookes was crowned men's club champion at Saffron Walden on a testing weekend.

Rain made conditions difficult for golfers, but Brookes and Louis Martin both carded gross 36-hole scores of 147.

And after the first four play-off holes remained all square, Brookes won at the first sudden-death hole to claim the title.

The ladies championship was no less exciting as 2018 winner Justine Voss battled it out with 13-year-old Alex Sparrow in the same group.

Youth overcame experience on this occasion as Sparrow carded a gross 160 to beat Voss by four shots and also claimed the Thompson Trophy for best nett score (148).

Kevin Hayes was the senior champion with a gross 73, while Martin took the Summer Cup with the men's best nett score of 141.

Charlotte Pienaar won the ladies bronze salver for best gross score for 21-30 handicappers with a 208.

