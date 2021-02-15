Olympic legend urges swimming clubs to take advantage of COVID-19 financial relief fund

Published: 3:38 PM February 15, 2021

Duncan Goodhew has urged clubs to take advantage of the Swimathon Foundation's COVID-19 relief fund. - Credit: SWIMATHON FOUNDATION

Olympic swimming legend Duncan Goodhew has urged clubs like Saffron Seals and Dunmow Atlantis to take advantage of financial help being offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodhew, who took gold in the 100m breaststroke at the Moscow games in 1980, was speaking on behalf of the Swimathon Foundation’s for whom he is the president.

The foundation launched their first relief fund in May last year, awarding £50,000 in grants and supporting over 100 swimming organisations to combat losses arising from the pandemic.

But with further lockdowns in effect and pools still closed, the second fund will make up a further £30,000 in grants available to provide additional support to those most in need.

The now 63-year-old said: "We know there are so many clubs and members of the aquatic community that are struggling so much right now and we urge people to apply for this funding so we can help to get vital funds to the right places.

"So many of the people doing the hard work around the swimming community are volunteers, and are getting no support, so we want to help wherever we can. These people are the unsung heroes of the sport, so let’s make sure they can stay afloat until pools reopen."

The foundation will seek to allocate grants of between £250 and £1,000 to small swimming and aquatic organisations who are experiencing continued financial hardship and where access to financial support has not been available.

To be eligible to apply for a grant, applicants should either be a registered or affiliated club or swim school with a national governing body or a small, local swimming organisation that may not fall under the more traditional umbrella.

The foundation brings together the recreational swimming community and encourages people to keep or become involved with swimming and aquatics, whilst raising money for charitable causes and enjoying the benefits that it brings for physical fitness, mental wellbeing and water safety.

The Foundation’s activities include the swimathon, the UK’s biggest annual pool-based swimming event which takes place over one weekend at over 600 pools across the UK. Since the first one in 1986 it has raised over £50 million for charity.

To find out more about the Swimathon Foundation and to apply for a grant through the COVID-19 relief fund, go to www.swimathonfoundation.org