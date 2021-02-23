Chance to meet Essex cricket stars thanks to Saffron Building Society

Published: 11:29 AM February 23, 2021

Essex's Tom Westley poses with the trophy after day five of the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's. - Credit: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Essex cricket fans have a chance to meet their heroes this month - at least virtually anyway.

Hosted by Saffron Building Society, an official partner of the County Championship club in 2020, the online interactive question and answer session takes place on Thursday at 4pm and will feature Tom Westley and Paul Walter.

Essex's Paul Walter during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove. - Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA

Colin Field, chief executive officer at the building society, said: “We are so delighted to become an official partner of Essex County Cricket Club. With our roots firmly in Essex for over 170 years, and a love of cricket that ripples through the society, this partnership was the perfect match.

"Typically, we would be able to attend matches and cheer on our team but in these unprecedented times this has not been possible. But we are delighted to be able to offer a live Q&A session with two great players."

Darrell Fox, Commercial Manager at Essex Cricket, comments: ‘We are grateful to have the support of Saffron Building Society and we are delighted to be hosting a live Q&A session with club captain Tom Westley and Paul Walter as they build-up to the new season.”

To register to join the live session and submit your questions via email, go to www.saffronbs.co.uk/news