A father-son duo from Wimbish are on a mission to "bring back the Beaujolais" in aid of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

As part of the "unique" Beaujolais Run, Nick and James McCaffrey will pit themselves against motor enthusiasts on France's roads in a series of fundraising and navigation challenges, hoping to win a haul of Beaujolais Nouveau wine.

They will complete the challenge in memory of James' late grandfather, Wing Commander Harold Manuel, who served in the Second World War.

The money they raise will help serving and veteran RAF personnel and their families access care, support and training.

Nick, 60, and James, 28, will tackle the Run in a 1963 Jaguar E-Type.

Nick said: "It's a really special event.

"The Beaujolais Run has a long history, and it's for a charity which is really close to our family.

"The money we raise goes to one of the most important charities that supports people when they come out of conflicts to help them reintegrate into society.

"Wing Commander Manuel was a staunch supporter of the RAF Benevolent Fund from its earliest days."

Nick and James completed the The Great Escape-themed Run in 2019.

They won the the GT 1 Classic Trophy for transporting their cargo - a bottle of Beaujolais Nouveau - back to Britain travelling the shortest distance using map navigation only.

This year, the duo will mark 80-plus-one years since the Battle of Britain, which took place in 1940 and the 60th anniversary since the launch of the Jaguar E-Type which Nick owns.

The Run began as a head-to-head challenge between Sunday Times wine columnist Joseph Berkmann and Clement Freud, wine columnist for The Sun and once MP for Isle of Ely in Cambridgeshire.

The Run grew into a speed event to bring back the wine fresh from the harvest in Burgundy.

It is no longer a speed event but encompasses new charity and car-themed challenges.

Nick said: "It's 'chocks away' for us on November 15.

"Your donations, no matter how modest, will be gratefully received."

Nick and James' JustGiving fundraiser is online: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamgingerbr2021