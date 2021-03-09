Cup competition proposed by Essex Senior League to fill space left by curtailed season

Published: 10:35 AM March 9, 2021

Saffron Walden Town are set to take part in an alternative cup competition proposed by the Essex Senior League.

The Essex Senior League have put forward plans for two cup competitions to fill the void left by the curtailment of the league season.

The Len Cordell Memorial Cup and the Len Cordell Memorial Trophy will, subject to DCMS/FA guidelines, pay tribute to someone who gave over 75 years to football in the county.

The league also say it will "work towards encouraging a gradual return to football, help to improve player and referee fitness levels and give clubs something to compete for".

Sixteen teams in the Essex Senior League will be split into four semi-regionalised groups of four, meaning Saffron Walden Town would be up against Stansted, Sawbridgeworth Town and Enfield in the cup competition.

Three clubs, including Takeley, have elected to hold off until August before thinking of re-starting football for a number of reasons.

Interestingly the league also said that "with the season being curtailed and not null and void, it means that the statistics remain, which may become relevant should we experience further disruption in the future due to the pandemic or if the FA feasibility study determines the long-awaited restructure may take place".