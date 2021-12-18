Saffron Walden's Fiona Turnbull claims bronze at national championships
- Credit: BVF
A fencer from Saffron Walden has walked away with a bronze medal from a national championships.
Fiona Turnbull, who helped found the Saffron Swords club, claimed her prize at the British Veterans Fencing event in Manchester.
The 60-year-old was part of a 31-strong field in the women's foil event, which is open to all fencers over the age of 40.
The format saw the competitors battle it out over two rounds of poules, in which groups of six fence each other, followed by direct elimination, where the winner is the first to score 10 hits.
Fourth seed after the poules, Turnbull had a narrow 10-9 victory over Astrid Merrick in the last 16 and then a much easier 10-2 win over Karina Calderon Brown in the quarter-finals.
But she found number one seed Beatrice Taylor, 15 years her junior, too fast in her semi and had to settle for bronze and the ranking of highest placed over-60 fencer.
