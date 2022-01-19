News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Penalty heartbreak for Saffron Walden as FA Vase dreams come to an end

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:53 AM January 19, 2022
Gavin Cockman's long throw helped put Saffron Walden Town into the lead in their FA Vase match.

Gavin Cockman's long throw helped put Saffron Walden Town into the lead in their FA Vase match. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Saffron Walden Town suffered heartbreak as they bowed out of the FA Vase on penalties at home to Loughborough Students.

A crowd of 760 packed into Catons Lane and saw the Bloods start brilliantly.

They should have taken the lead when they were awarded a penalty but Michael Toner put his spot-kick over the top.

Michael Toner missed a first-half penalty for Saffron Walden Town in the FA Vase against Loughborough Students.

Michael Toner missed a first-half penalty for Saffron Walden Town in the FA Vase against Loughborough Students. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

They did take the lead though in the first half when Gavin Cockman's long throw was turned into his own net by a Loughborough defender.

The United Counties League Premier Division North side equalised after the break through George Ward and with no more goals in the remaining minutes, the match finished 1-1 and went straight to penalties.

Both sides missed their first shot from 12 yards but after each scoring five, Loughborough scored first in sudden death and Walden missed theirs to exit the competition in the last 32.

Jason Maher's side will now turn their attentions towards getting promotion from the Essex Senior League, starting with a home game against White Ensign on Saturday.

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher.

Saffron Walden Town manager Jason Maher. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

