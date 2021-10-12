News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Town run riot in second half at Hoddesdon Town

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:24 AM October 12, 2021   
Saffron Walden Town produced a superlative second half to claim a big win away to Hoddesdon Town in the Essex Senior League.

The 5-0 win saw all five goals scored after the break, an own-goal starting the rout before Gavin Cockman, Craig Claver, Charlie Smith and Scott Piggott rounded off a great day for Jason Maher's men.

Calver is a man in form at the minute with his strike at Lowfield his fifth goal in the last four games.

Cockman meanwhile is up to seven for the season having also scored in the 3-1 win over Woodford Town, a result that ended a two-game losing streak.

The Bloods are up to fifth now with a trip to second-from-bottom Sporting Bengal United on Saturday.

Saffron Walden PSG girls U9 Blacks travelled to Milton Colts for an early kick-off with just six players available, including Evie who was playing her first game.

The team started strongly, with Molly making several strong runs from midfield and Emilia and Martha staying solid in defence against a well organised and skillful Milton side.

With Cordy providing a safe pair of hands in goal, the teams were evenly matched throughout the game.

A mazy run from Hattie and two close-range finishes from Cordy when she came out of goal provided excitement for the spectators and some goalmouth scrambles kept the game tense until the final whistle.

A spokeswoman said: "The girls gave a great all-round effort; they took a few knocks but kept working throughout."

There were congratulations for Radwinter Primary School's Year 5 and 6 girls football team who won all of their small school tournament matches, scoring 11 and conceding none, to come home champions.

A spokeswoman for the Water Lane-based school said: "All the girls played incredibly well. They gelled brilliantly as a new team and were reflective in improving their play during the tournament."

Football
Saffron Walden News

