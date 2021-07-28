George Peasgood doubling up at Paralympics with cycling selection following triathlon call

Published: 8:30 AM July 28, 2021

Great Britain's George Peasgood will go in the cycling events as well as the triathlon at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. - Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Saffron Walden's George Peasgood will be a busy boy when the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics start - after being selected for another event.

He has already been chosen to represent GB in the triathlon but now he will also go in the cycling in the C4 time-trial and C4-5 road race events.

He is part of a 14-strong squad who will compete, as well as six pilot riders, and all will be looking to add and eclipse the 21 medals won at Rio in 2016.

In the women’s events, Dame Sarah Storey will travel to Tokyo to compete in her eighth Paralympic Games and will be looking to defend her titles in the C5 individual pursuit, C5 time trial and C4-5 road race events.

She said: "It’s a huge honour to receive selection for my eighth Paralympic Games.

"If I could go back and tell 14-year-old Sarah she’d get to do eight Paralympic Games I don’t know whether I would have believed it.

"Competing for my country is all I have ever wanted to do since being six years old and watching the 1984 Games in Los Angeles.

"Back then I had no idea the Paralympics existed, so I’m hugely proud to have contributed to such a significant era in Paralympic sport and am incredibly excited to attempt to defend the three gold medals I won in Rio.”





British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park said: “This is a really exciting team and I am confident we will have another successful Paralympic Games with the riders we have selected.

"British Cycling has an established record of supporting riders to achieve their best at the Paralympic Games and I look forward to seeing this team live up to that tradition and the pride in the jersey that comes with it.

“Dame Sarah Storey stands to make history once again as she looks to add more medals to her tally of 14 golds and, if she is victorious in all three of her events, she will surpass Para swimmer Mike Kenny as Britain’s most successful Paralympian.

"But we have plenty of medal prospects in every event we are targeting as we aim to top Para cycling’s medal table once again.”

The Games will start on August 24 and run to September 5.