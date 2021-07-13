George Peasgood answers Team GB call for Tokyo Paralympics

Published: 2:31 PM July 13, 2021

Saffron Walden's George Peasgood has been selected as part of the triathlon squad for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. - Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Saffron Walden triathlete George Peasgood has been giving the call to represent Team GB at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

He is part of eight who will be in the squad with this the second time he will have been to the big show following his participation at Rio 2016.

He will head to the PTS5 event as one of the favourites following his gold at the World Triathlon Para Series in Yokohama, a race which saw him beat the Paralympic champion for the first time in his career.





He will be joined in the Far East by sister-in-law Alison Peasgood who along with Lauren Steadman will be looking to replicate at the very least their silver medal of five years ago.

Bronze medallist from Rio, Melissa Reid (PTVI) who is guided by Hazel Smith, has also been announced on the team.

Steadman has enjoyed success in 2021 with gold at the World Triathlon Para Series and followed that up with another gold at the World Triathlon Para Cup.

Peasgood secured bronze at her first race in over a year at the World Triathlon Para Series in Leeds before winning gold at the World Triathlon Para Cup.

She will be guided by Nikki Bartlett in Tokyo.

Head coach and team leader for ParalympicsGB, Jonny Riall, said: “We’ve got a group of top athletes who have proven their ability across the last few years and an exciting mix of Paralympic experience and first-timers.

"I’ve been really impressed by the way our athletes and staff have worked to prepare for what will be challenging conditions in Tokyo, and we’re all looking forward to seeing what that hard work will result in.

"Para triathlon has come a long way in Britain and around the world since making its Paralympic debut in Rio.”

Penny Briscoe, the chef de mission of ParalympicsGB, added: “Triathlon made a real impact when it made its Paralympic debut at Rio 2016 and I am delighted to welcome many of those athletes back to the team for Tokyo 2020.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every athlete and staff member for their unstinting commitment and laser-like focus on Tokyo 2020 preparations despite the myriad of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”