Busy Peasgood picks up medals at home and abroad

Lee Power

Published: 2:39 PM August 16, 2022
George Peasgood celebrates winning gold in Canada - Credit: swpix.com

George Peasgood has won gold, silver and bronze in different sports and on different continents over the past two weekends.

Racing in the PTS5 category at the World Triathlon Para Series in Swansea, he exited the 750m swim in first place in 9.20 and posted 28.37 for the 19.5k bike leg.

And a 5k run of 18.44 brought him home in second place in 58.13 behind Canada's fast-finishing Stefan Daniel.

Peasgood then flew to Canada for the UCI Paracyling Time Trial and Road World Championships in Quebec.

And he successfully defended his title in the MC4 category after covering the 28.4k, three-lap course on closed roads in 38.26, more than a minute faster than the second-placed rider from Belgium.

On Sunday, he competed in the 81.9k road race over seven laps and, having been in a breakaway group of five riders, sprinted for the line and took bronze in 2:04.31 as only one second separated the first five finishers.

