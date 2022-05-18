Peasgood brings home gold in Paratriathlon

George Peasgood took home the gold in the Paratriathlon in Yokohama, Japan - Credit: World Triathlon

George Peasgood was back in action at the weekend, competing in the first Paratriathlon race of the year in Yokohama, Japan.

On race day and leading up to it there was heavy rain, however the water quality was sufficient for it to still be a triathlon, but the bike leg of the race had to be altered because of slippery conditions.

George led the race from the start, completing the 750m open water swim in Yokohama Bay in nine minutes 32 seconds, 56 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

He went on to complete the newly revised 20km bike leg in 27 minutes 12 seconds, again posting the fastest time. George held on to his lead, finishing with a 5km run time of 18 minutes 45 seconds.

He brought home the gold medal with an overall race time of 57 minutes 24 seconds, an excellent result in such appalling conditions. 37 seconds ahead of second place Ronan Cordeiro of Brazil.