News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Peasgood brings home gold in Paratriathlon

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:09 AM May 18, 2022
George Peasgood took home the gold in the Paratriathlon in Yokohama, Japan

George Peasgood took home the gold in the Paratriathlon in Yokohama, Japan - Credit: World Triathlon

George Peasgood was back in action at the weekend, competing in the first Paratriathlon race of the year in Yokohama, Japan.

On race day and leading up to it there was heavy rain, however the water quality was sufficient for it to still be a triathlon, but the bike leg of the race had to be altered because of slippery conditions.

George led the race from the start, completing the 750m open water swim in Yokohama Bay in nine minutes 32 seconds, 56 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

He went on to complete the newly revised 20km bike leg in 27 minutes 12 seconds, again posting the fastest time. George held on to his lead, finishing with a 5km run time of 18 minutes 45 seconds.

He brought home the gold medal with an overall race time of 57 minutes 24 seconds, an excellent result in such appalling conditions. 37 seconds ahead of second place Ronan Cordeiro of Brazil.

Saffron Walden News

Don't Miss

CGI of the proposed housing at the former Friends' School in Saffron Walden, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Nearly 100 homes planned for former Friends' School

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
The late Debbie Bland of Hazel End near Stansted, Essex

Royal Papworth Hospital

Debbie Bland Foundation launched in memory of kind mum

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Woman in Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with drip in her arm: Scharrowne Farmer was bitten by a cat

Pets

'Cat bite could have killed me': Many operations for rescuer

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
New defibrillator, Stansted, Essex: Group includes mum Alison Bradnick

Life-saving kit that residents hope they will never use

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon