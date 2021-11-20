George Peasgood delighted to be starting road to Paris on home soil

George Peasgood believes a s standalone Paralympic event on British soil will be perfect to get his golden mission to Paris off on the right note.

Saffron Walden's star athlete took triathlon silver at Tokyo 2020 and backed it up with bronze in the road cycling time trial, the only athlete to medal in different disciplines.

The only thing missing was the golden hue and speaking at the announcement to unveil Swansea as host city for Britain’s first-ever World Triathlon Para Series event next year, he was delighted to be able to take on the challenge on home turf.

Saffron Walden triathlete George Peasgood with delegates from Swansea City Council and members of British Triathlon, Welsh Triathlon and Sports Wales. - Credit: IAN COOK/IJC PHOTOGRAPHY

"It’s a big thing to have a standalone event for para triathlon in Britain,” he said.

“It’s about raising the awareness of the sport and using the momentum we’ve got from Tokyo and trying to showcase it.

“The home crowd feeling is special. Friends and family can come and watch me race and it will be amazing to be with all the people who have helped me over the years.

"In Tokyo, my eggs were in the triathlon basket, that was my focus and what I raced to win for.

“The aim was to recover as well as I could and my focus would switch, that’s the way I race best, the way I train. I’ve got to have that one focus.

“The triathlon didn’t take anything away from my performance in the cycling and vice versa, I’ve shown I can compete back-to-back like I did.

“If I qualify and the schedule allows, I’ll do it again in Paris and the focus will be on triathlon.”

An ankle injury six weeks before Tokyo made his double medal assault even more impressive and the fact he didn't have to adapt his training programme is part of the reason for the repeat in Paris.

He said: "As a triathlete, I can do sessions day after day and recover really well. That’s one of the massive benefits of being a triathlete, the body can recover very quickly.

“I’m used to doing that anyway.

“Rio was a test for me, to absorb and find out what it was about.

"Tokyo was about pushing on and I’ll be trying to get into my prime for Paris and LA. I’ve got silver and bronze, so I’m going to go there and try to win.”