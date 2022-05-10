News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Peasgood strikes gold at World Cup event in Belgium

Lee Power

Published: 10:00 AM May 10, 2022
George Peasgood won gold in Belgium

George Peasgood won gold in Belgium - Credit: Teresa Peasgood

Saffron Walden's George Peasgood struck gold at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup event in Ostend, Belgium.

Competitors in the MC4 category completed three the 9.9k seafront circuit three times and Peasgood produced a solid race and finished in 38 minutes 55 seconds to win by 85 seconds from silver medalist John Terrell of the USA.

Meanwhile, his sister-in-law Alison and competitors in the WB (women's visually impaired) completed the 9.9k circuit twice and won bronze with guide Hazel Smith on a tandem bike.

The duo went on to compete in the road bike race the following day and finished fourth.

George Peasgood is set to compete in a World Para-triathlon race in Yokohama, Japan this weekend. 

