Peasgood strikes gold at World Cup event in Belgium

Saffron Walden's George Peasgood struck gold at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup event in Ostend, Belgium.

Competitors in the MC4 category completed three the 9.9k seafront circuit three times and Peasgood produced a solid race and finished in 38 minutes 55 seconds to win by 85 seconds from silver medalist John Terrell of the USA.

Meanwhile, his sister-in-law Alison and competitors in the WB (women's visually impaired) completed the 9.9k circuit twice and won bronze with guide Hazel Smith on a tandem bike.

The duo went on to compete in the road bike race the following day and finished fourth.

George Peasgood is set to compete in a World Para-triathlon race in Yokohama, Japan this weekend.