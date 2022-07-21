Paralympian Peasgood helps cycling clubs support food bank

WaldenTRI and other local cycling clubs at their time trial - Credit: WaldenTRI

Paralympian George Peasgood and fellow WaldenTri members joined forces to help Uttlesford Food Bank recently.

Peasgood, a silver and bronze medalist at the Tokyo Games, agreed to join the fortnightly 10.2-mile time trial from Audley End to Stumps Cross to help the community-based charity.

Having had three weeks off due to Covid, Peasgood wanted to test himself before a major international race in Swansea as a total of 32 riders, including from Walden Velo, Meridian Tri and the Army Triathlon & Cycling Club (Carver Barracks), took part.

Peasgood clocked 20 minutes 47 seconds, just outside the course record, but saw Chris Lilley (Carver) take top spot due to the handicap system used.

George Peasgood in time trial action - Credit: WaldenTRI

Sophie Durlacher, manager of Uttlesford Food Bank, thanked the clubs and explained how in the first three months of 2022 some 22 tons of food had been distributed to those in need, with demand increasing.

The collection from the cycling event totalled just over 88kg, with Peasgood presenting a signed Tokyo Olympic t-shirt to Seraphina Harris as the most promising and upcoming athlete having completed her first road time-trial.

George Peasgood presents Serephina Harris with a Tokyo Olympic t-shirt - Credit: WaldenTRI

A WaldenTRI spokesperson said: "We enjoy mixing our sport with making good contributions to our local community."

Visit waldentri.co.uk for more information and uttlesford.foodbank.org.uk to make a donation.



