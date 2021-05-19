News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Girls football on the up with a little help from Saffron Walden PSG

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:15 AM May 19, 2021   
Saffron Walden PSG Football Club run Wildcats sessions

Saffron Walden PSG Football Club run Wildcats sessions for girls between reception and Year 3 at school. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG FC

Girls football is on the up and up in Saffron Walden with plenty of opportunities to start playing.

There has been plenty of interest in recent years and Saffron Walden PSG is one of those clubs looking to give potential new players an option.

The club has successful girls’ teams all the way up to U16, Year 11 in schools, and this season there is also the Walden Wildcats.

This provides an introduction to football for those children between reception and Year 3 and it has seen more and more players joining each week.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "The girls benefit from experienced and dedicated coaches who run supportive and friendly, yet still competitive, sessions in an atmosphere in which players are encouraged to shine and enjoy their football experience.

"Walden Wildcats currently trains on Saturday mornings in Saffron Walden and, like the rest of the club, is now actively recruiting players for next season across all age groups."

Saffron Walden PSG U10 Blacks team photo

A soggy but happy Saffron Walden PSG U10 Blacks side after their game with Linton Aztecs. - Credit: SAFFRON WALDEN PSG FC

One of those teams in the U10 Blacks who took on rivals Linton Aztecs at a wet and windy Herberts Farm.

With only one substitute, PSG knew they had to work hard against well-organised opposition but they started brightly when Lilia converted an early chance.

The girls continued to put pressure on and produced a strong first-half performance, with Harriet and Lilia adding further strikes.

At the other end Daisie, Leela and Jasmine proved a formidable barrier in defence as well as providing excellent protection to Lexi in goal.

In the second half, Liv, Harriet and Ruby made plenty of striding runs from midfield and the team was rewarded with further goals from Ruby and Lilia again.

The spokeswoman added: "Credit to both sets of players for an excellent match in very tricky conditions."

For anyone interested in joining Saffron Walden PSG Girls Football Club at any of their age groups, from the age of four to 16, further information and details of free football taster sessions for new and experienced players is available by emailing newplayercontact@psgfc.co.uk

Football
Saffron Walden News

