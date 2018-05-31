Netball: Good wins for SWAN under-14s

SWAN Netball Club's under-14 Whites Archant

SWAN Netball Club had lots to cheer during a busy week of action.

The under-14 Whites beat Tegate 24-21 in the East Youth League in Norwich, showing composure, forcing turnovers and making interceptions.

And the under-14 Blacks had a 21-2 win over Doplhin Aqua in the Chelmsford & District League, as Hazel and Sophia took their player of the match awards.

The under-15 Whites were pipped 12-11 by Conquerors Iceni in the under-16 league, as the under-13 Whites rallied from 7-0 down in the first quarter against Braintree Sapphires in their 13-8 defeat.

The senior seconds were pipped 54-49 by leaders Wodson Marines in the Bishop's Stortford & District League, while the fourths went down 19-17 against Royston.

The under-eights, nines and 10s played in their first friendlies and tournaments.

*SWAN field teams from under-eight to under-16 and seniors (14-plus), Back to Netball and Walking Netball.

Training is at Saffron Walden, Newport, Stansted and Bishop's Stortford, with matches played in Chelmsford, Cambridge, Bishop's Stortford and around the East Region.

Email info@swannetball.co.uk for details.