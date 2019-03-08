Golf: Cambs clinch Anglia League title as Goodman doubles up

Cambridgeshire won the Anglia League title for the third time in its history after beating Leicestershire & Rutland 9-3 at Links Golf Club, Newmarket.

And manager Graham Goodman, of Saffron Walden, completed a double after playing and captaining the seniors to a first-ever title.

Ed Dimambro and George Howard had four birdies in a two-up win, while Luke Ryan and Tom Rogers had an eagle and two birdies in their 4&3 victory.

Craig Thorburn and Paul Hodgkin were six up after six holes and won 8&6 after three birdies, but Toby Crisp and Owen Davies lost 7&5.

Dimambro (one up), Howard (6&5), Ryan (one up), Rogers (4&2), Crisp (two up) and Thorburn (4&3) all won their singles, as Hodgkins (2&1) and Davies (4&3) lost.

And Goodman said: "We changed the structure of county golf last year and this provided the catalyst to us winning the league.

"After a successful winter series and away victory at Bedfordshire, the team hit the league seasoon running.

"We won the first four games, which proved an unassailable position. The key to our success has been the winning spirit of the team and never-say-die attitude.

"Praise must go to captains Ed Dimambro, Owen Davies and the never-ending support of county president David Orwell.

"Thanks also to Links GC for hosting the winning fixture."