Golf: Saffron Walden's Goodman helps Cambs to title

Saffron Walden's Graham Goodman helped Cambridgeshire Seniors to the Midland East League title for the first time this season.

Goodman won six matches over the course of the campaign as the side were crowned before their last game against Leicestershire.

Away wins at Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire and home success over Lincolnshire proved key, before Leicestershire and Northamptonshire drew to hand them the title.

Their final match against Leicestershire ended in defeat, but it was academic.

Terry Ryan and Bob Setchell combined for a foursomes win, as did Mick Heron and Bill Rusted, while Jeremy Baldwin and Setchell won their fourball.

Neil Hughes remained unbeaten throughout the season for Cambs, while Steve Plumb won one match and halved two and Kevin Hayes halved one match.