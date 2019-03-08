Grove Tennis Club inspired by Wimbledon as they scoop double cup triumph

Jess Duke, Alice McGee, Laura Nigri and Trisha Whitehead of Grove Tennis Club. Archant

Saffron Walden's Grove Tennis Club completed a superb week by winning the Ladies' Cambs League Division One as well as the Men's Essex Junior Cup.

After a tough season, the ladies' first team beat David Lloyd six sets to two to complete a clean sweep of matches against Newmarket, Great Shelford, St Neots and The Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club.

The only points they dropped were when they drew with a strong Camborne side.

The Grove's first pair of Alice McGee and Jess Duke were undefeated across the seven matches.

The rest of the team included skipper Jane Bowen, Trisha Whitehead, Laura Nigri, Debbie Bowes, Julia Westenedge and Susie Harrison.

And the men clearly took inspiration as the squad of Paul Kent, Ben Oakes, Stuart Mackeonis and Thomas Butler beat Writtle in the final at Thorpe Bay by three rubbers to one.