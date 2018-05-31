Advanced search

Netball: Saffron Hawks reach national semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 March 2020

Saffron Hawks under-12s

Saffron Hawks under-12s

Archant

Saffron Hawks under-12s produced some great netball to reach the semi-finals of the ENG National tournament on Saturday.

The best 15 teams from across England had qualified from regional events and played in three groups of five.

Hawks beat defending champions Tameside 6-5 in their opener and saw off Teignbridge Titans (8-5) and Sutton United (7-1), before a tough 6-3 loss to Ellesmere Port.

They qualified for the quarter-finals as group runners-up, by virtue of goals scored, and raised their game to beat Royals 8-5.

No Hawks team had advanced so far in a national competition and, although they lost to eventual champions Poole, they ended up ranked fourth best in the country.

The under-12s will be playing regional netball in a little over a year's time and the club are looking for talented year six pupils (under-11s) who might want to play up in their wider squad.

Email ttandi@saffronhawks.co.uk if interested.

