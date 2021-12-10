Gym in old tractor barn scoops two National Fitness Awards prizes
- Credit: Ollie Emsden/Archant
A gym inside an old tractor barn has won two National Fitness Awards prizes.
Vision Fitness in Henham was named Boutique Facility of the Year at the National Fitness Awards 2021, having won the same prize in 2019.
Judges at the awards also crowned Vision Fitness the South Gym of the Year for the first time.
Just four years ago, gym owner Ollie Emsden, 27, was in the process of building the "state-of-the-art" facility inside a former barn on Parsonage Farm.
Ollie, from Stansted, said: "We were up against gyms from big cities and towns, such as London, Bristol, Gosport, Birmingham and Edinburgh.
"To win the whole thing, considering that we are situated in a small village, is a massive achievement.
"I'm very proud to win these awards and I know members of our community are so overwhelmed with pride, too."
The awards were held in Leicester on Friday, November 26.
