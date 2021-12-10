News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Gym in old tractor barn scoops two National Fitness Awards prizes

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:00 PM December 10, 2021
Left - An old tractor barn in Henham, Essex; Right - The same barn as Vision Fitness gym; Centre - Ollie Emsden

Four years ago, Ollie Emsden was in the process of converting an old tractor barn into a "state-of-the-art" gym. Vision Fitness in Henham is now the South Gym of the Year and Boutique Facility of the Year at the 2021 National Fitness Awards - Credit: Ollie Emsden/Archant

A gym inside an old tractor barn has won two National Fitness Awards prizes.

Vision Fitness in Henham was named Boutique Facility of the Year at the National Fitness Awards 2021, having won the same prize in 2019.

A large group at a black-tie event in Leicester - Vision Fitness staff collect their National Fitness Awards trophy

Team Vision Fitness, from Essex, collect their National Fitness Awards in Leicester - Credit: Supplied

Judges at the awards also crowned Vision Fitness the South Gym of the Year for the first time.

Just four years ago, gym owner Ollie Emsden, 27, was in the process of building the "state-of-the-art" facility inside a former barn on Parsonage Farm.

Ollie, from Stansted, said: "We were up against gyms from big cities and towns, such as London, Bristol, Gosport, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

"To win the whole thing, considering that we are situated in a small village, is a massive achievement.

"I'm very proud to win these awards and I know members of our community are so overwhelmed with pride, too."

The awards were held in Leicester on Friday, November 26.

