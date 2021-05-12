News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Weather no dampener for High Roding double triumph

Matt Adams

Published: 7:10 AM May 12, 2021   
High Roding triumphed over Springfield and Rankins.

High Roding triumphed over Springfield and Rankins. - Credit: HIGH RODING CC

On a thoroughly wet day High Roding managed to play both their first and second team matches although they were somewhat shortened.

In the first team game against Springfield 3rds the captains agreed to play 25 overs each and after winning the captain toss Springfield sent Roding in to bat.

Steve Molloy and Ben Speakman started watchfully on a slow track and Steve Molloy fell for 22, but Speakman changed the game with a blistering assault scoring 54.

Harry Pilcher, Freddie Burns and Jeff Clarke all made good contributions and the Roding innings finished on173-7. Springfield started well and Burns and Davis bowled tidily with the new ball.

Experience then played a part with Mark Gilfrin and Jeff Clarke brought on to bowl. Gilfrin took 4-28 and Clarke 2-25. Four wickets had fallen in the space of two overs for one run, and although Evans top scored with 41 Springfield lost steam and finished on 120-7.

Another fine win for Roding and next week they travel to East Hanningfield and Great Burstead.

The seconds also were in fine form defeating Rankins at the Meadow. Andy Duke and Rich Morley-Jacob shared a 50 run opening partnership with Duke scoring 55 before retiring hurt and Morley-Jacob 35.

Freddie Duke 21 and Alex Lodge 26 helped to push the scored along and the Roding innings finished on 172-7 off 30 overs.

Rankins could not get anywhere near the Roding score ending on 97-9. Adrian Nelson taking two wickets, Henry Welland two wickets and William Duke in his senior debut taking three wickets in his second over.

Next week the seconds are again at home and will face Epping Foresters.
 

