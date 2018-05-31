Iconic Stokes image is Wisden-MCC Photograph of Year

Gareth Copley's iconic image of Ben Stokes won the Wisden-MCC Photograph of the Year for 2019 Archant

An image of Ben Stokes just after he hit the winning runs in the third Specsavers Test between England and Australia at Headingley has won the Wisden–MCC Photograph of the Year competition for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill off the last ball of the superover to give England victory during the England v New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019 at Lords Cricket Ground on July 14th 2019 in London England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill off the last ball of the superover to give England victory during the England v New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019 at Lords Cricket Ground on July 14th 2019 in London

Stokes led England to one of the most dramatic Test wins ever, and his celebration was captured by Gareth Copley, of Getty Images, who scoops £2,000.

Copley rose to the top from over 650 entries from around the globe, depicting a wide variety of different portrayals of the game.

However, in such an unforgettable English summer, there were understandably more images of England all-rounder Stokes submitted than any other individual player in the competition’s 10-year history.

One of the two runners-up also features another arresting image from a memorable year of international cricket.

A misty sunrise over the Cooper Associates County Ground, home of Somerset County Cricket Club, by Kieran Hanlon A misty sunrise over the Cooper Associates County Ground, home of Somerset County Cricket Club, by Kieran Hanlon

Tom Jenkins, of The Guardian, captured the moment Jos Buttler ran out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill at Lord’s as England’s men won their first ICC World Cup title.

The other runner-up was Kieran Hanlon, whose dreamy image of Somerset’s County Ground in Taunton, taken early on a misty morning, was perfectly framed via the use of a drone.

The top three entries feature in the 2020 edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, and all shortlisted images will be displayed inside and outside the MCC Museum at Lord’s.

Chris Smith, former chief sports photographer of The Sunday Times, chaired the judging panel with other judges including acclaimed cricket photographer Patrick Eagar, former art director of The Cricketer Nigel Davies, MCC Chair of Cricket Claire Taylor and Martin Devereux, head of projects and planning at the Postal Museum.

World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England players, fans, and MCC members in the pavilion celebrate England winning the World Cup after Jos Buttler ran out New Zealand's Martin Guptill from the final ball of the super over World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England players, fans, and MCC members in the pavilion celebrate England winning the World Cup after Jos Buttler ran out New Zealand's Martin Guptill from the final ball of the super over

Copley said of his award: “I’m delighted to win this year’s Wisden–MCC Photograph of the Year competition, and it is a great honour to be selected.

“I’ve been lucky to work alongside the England men’s team for 15 years, and 2019 was the biggest year I can remember. After photographing the World Cup final at Lord’s, I thought we would never see drama like it again. However, a few weeks later we had Ben Stokes’s heroics at Headingley, which was every bit as tense.

“The victory was maybe a bit sweeter as it was against the old enemy Australia. I probably did just as much shouting and nail biting as the crowd that day.

“When Ben hit the winning runs, I was lucky enough that he hit the ball towards me while it was my turn to sit at the Rugby Stand end.

Kurtis Patterson of Australia is seen diving to take a catch to dismiss Dilruwan Perera of Sri Lanka off the bowling of Pat Cummins during day three of the First Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba in Brisbane Kurtis Patterson of Australia is seen diving to take a catch to dismiss Dilruwan Perera of Sri Lanka off the bowling of Pat Cummins during day three of the First Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Gabba in Brisbane

“I just took the picture. Stokesy did all the hard work.”

Lawrence Booth, Editor of Wisden, added: “The Wisden–MCC Photograph of the Year competition feels more important than ever, providing a welcome splash of colour at a time when cricket, like the rest of society, is waiting for the world to return to normal.

“The standard of entries, inspired by a summer to remember, was amazingly high, and we’re grateful as ever to MCC for their help.”

A couple enjoy afternoon tea in the graveyard of St Anne�s church while watching cricket on Kew Green, close to the Royal Botanic Gardens. A couple enjoy afternoon tea in the graveyard of St Anne�s church while watching cricket on Kew Green, close to the Royal Botanic Gardens.

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 24: Matt Henry of Canterbury fields the ball off his own bowling during the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Northern Districts at Hagley Oval on October 24, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 24: Matt Henry of Canterbury fields the ball off his own bowling during the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Northern Districts at Hagley Oval on October 24, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

You may also want to watch:

Three youths play a game of cricket in one of the few spots in a field not covered by fishing nets at Fisheryghat area in the port city Chattogram, Bangladesh. With the start of the 22-day ban on hilsa fishing, fishermen are using the empty field to dry their fishing nets before the new catching season begins. The Photo was taken on 6th October, 2018 in the afternoon. Three youths play a game of cricket in one of the few spots in a field not covered by fishing nets at Fisheryghat area in the port city Chattogram, Bangladesh. With the start of the 22-day ban on hilsa fishing, fishermen are using the empty field to dry their fishing nets before the new catching season begins. The Photo was taken on 6th October, 2018 in the afternoon.

HYDERABAD, A general view of the scoreboard attendants during game one of the One Day International series between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Hyderabad, India. HYDERABAD, A general view of the scoreboard attendants during game one of the One Day International series between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Hyderabad, India.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand speaks to his team in a huddle during day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, December 28, 2019. Kane Williamson of New Zealand speaks to his team in a huddle during day 3 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, December 28, 2019.