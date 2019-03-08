Improvement continues at Newport Croquet Club

Newport Croquet Club's Harriers enjoy tea at Northampton. Archant

Results continue to show signs of improving at Newport Croquet Club.

The Frambury Lane-based club held an open tournament for B class golf croquet players from around the Anglia region on the hottest day of the year.

Six from Newport and four visitors took part with the 10 divided into two groups, each person playing four games.

At the end of the day the winners of each group were Henry Adison-Atkinson from Newport and Tracy Martin from Letchworth, the latter taking the winner in the play-off.

During the week the two teams from Newport in the level play league were also in action.

The Harriers drew 10-10 with the Northampton Wanderers while the Hawks and Wrest Park also played out a similar score.

A spokesman for Newport said: "We are very pleased with the results because they are an improvement on last year and were against high-quality opposition."