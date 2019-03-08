SWANs to hold Inclusion Netball sessions

Bernae Ellis and Samantha Todd-Wickens are holding Inclusion Netball sessions in Saffron Walden Archant

SWAN Netball Club is trying to make sure everyone can have a go at the sport.

They are holding regular Inclusion Netball sessions at Lord Butler Fitness & Leisure Centre for those aged 16 and over, with any physical or learning disability.

And the next session takes place on Sunday May 19 (11am-12pm), run by inclusion specialist and coach Bernae Ellis with SWANs coach Samantha Todd-Wickens, using adapted equipment.

The first session is free and anyone wanting further information can contact Sam at stwnetball@gmail.com

SWANs is one of nine clubs from across the country selected to become an England Netball Core Inclusion Club and chair Paula Evans said: "SWANs already runs Walking Netball and Back to Netball sessions, as well as our Junior and Senior teams.

"And we are delighted to work with England Netball, Active Uttlesford and our community to show that netball really is a sport that anyone can participate in."