Stanton-Stock stars at British Championships, WaldenTRI trio at Europeans
- Credit: Stanton-Stock family
Saffron Walden's Jack Stanton-Stock competed in the British Championships in Sunderland last weekend.
A winner in 2019, he has moved up an age group to the elite senior men's section and had a good swim, before joining the second pack during the 20k bike ride.
And after the run, he came home as fifth U23 athlete and 10th overall in the international competition, before helping Loughborough A to fourth in the team relay event the next day.
Stanton-Stock will race in the Alhambra Senior European Cup in Portugal next and trains with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Alex Yee in the Loughborough Performance squad.
He will return to Saffron Walden later this year to take a gap year from his studies to concentrate on triathlon ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics and is supported by DH Thomas.
WaldenTri members Eleanor and Grace Mason represented Great Britain alongside Steve Bunce in the European Sprint Triathlon Age Group Championships in Munich.
The race included a 750m lake swim, a 20k bike leg and 5k run, with the Mason sisters competing in the U20 category.
Eleanor left the water in third place in an impressive 11.05 and went on to finish ninth overall in 1:16.02 as Grace finished seventh in 1:14.30.
Meanwhile, Bunce was 12th in the 65-69 category in 1:21.37.
WaldenTri are a friendly and social club always looking for new members, training in swimming, cycling and running.
To try one of their sessions email membership secretary Emma on membership@waldentri.co.uk.