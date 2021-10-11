Jets and Falcons fly out of Stansted after their NFL London showdown
- Credit: Stansted Airport
The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons flew out of Stansted Airport after their NFL London showdown on Sunday (October 10).
After their 20-27 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the Jets left Stansted on board a new Airbus A350-1000 plane, Virgin Atlantic flight 627.
The Falcons left Essex on Virgin Atlantic flight 625.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Falcons claimed an early 10-0 lead against the Jets in the first quarter of their NFL London game.
The Jets began clawing back points in the second and third quarters.
By the end of the fourth quarter, the New Yorkers nudged to within seven points of the Falcons with just 17 seconds of play remaining for a final score of 20-27.
A Stansted Airport spokesperson said: "It’s the first time the airport has handled a Virgin Atlantic A350-1000."
Most Read
- 1 Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise spotted flying at Duxford
- 2 RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event
- 3 More Extra Care and retirement homes set for Radwinter Road
- 4 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
- 5 Drugs and cash seized in over 80 County Lines drugs raids
- 6 Jets and Falcons fly out of Stansted after their NFL London showdown
- 7 Councillors vote to donate their allowances
- 8 There With You This Winter: 9 ways we'll be hit harder in the pocket
- 9 Get ready to dance at Miss Disco's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre
- 10 Bid to block airport expansion reaches the end of the runway