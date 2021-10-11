Jets and Falcons fly out of Stansted after their NFL London showdown

Published: 12:43 PM October 11, 2021

The New York Jets 'touchdown' at Stansted ahead of their NFL game in Tottenham on Friday, October 8 - Credit: Stansted Airport

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons flew out of Stansted Airport after their NFL London showdown on Sunday (October 10).

After their 20-27 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the Jets left Stansted on board a new Airbus A350-1000 plane, Virgin Atlantic flight 627.

The Falcons left Essex on Virgin Atlantic flight 625.

The New York Jets jet into Stansted Airport ahead of their Tottenham game - Credit: Stansted Airport

Earlier in the afternoon, the Falcons claimed an early 10-0 lead against the Jets in the first quarter of their NFL London game.

The Jets began clawing back points in the second and third quarters.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the New Yorkers nudged to within seven points of the Falcons with just 17 seconds of play remaining for a final score of 20-27.

New York Jets v. Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium - Credit: PA

New York Jets' Blake Cashman leaves the pitch at the end of the match - Credit: PA

A Stansted Airport spokesperson said: "It’s the first time the airport has handled a Virgin Atlantic A350-1000."