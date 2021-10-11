News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Jets and Falcons fly out of Stansted after their NFL London showdown

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:43 PM October 11, 2021   
The New York Jets 'touchdown' after flying to Stansted Airport ahead of their NFL game in London

The New York Jets 'touchdown' at Stansted ahead of their NFL game in Tottenham on Friday, October 8 - Credit: Stansted Airport

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons flew out of Stansted Airport after their NFL London showdown on Sunday (October 10).

After their 20-27 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, the Jets left Stansted on board a new Airbus A350-1000 plane, Virgin Atlantic flight 627.

The Falcons left Essex on Virgin Atlantic flight 625.

The New York Jets jet into Stansted Airport on a Virgin Atlantic plane

The New York Jets jet into Stansted Airport ahead of their Tottenham game - Credit: Stansted Airport

Earlier in the afternoon, the Falcons claimed an early 10-0 lead against the Jets in the first quarter of their NFL London game.

The Jets began clawing back points in the second and third quarters.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the New Yorkers nudged to within seven points of the Falcons with just 17 seconds of play remaining for a final score of 20-27.

The New York Jets play Atlanta Falcons in close-contact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

New York Jets v. Atlanta Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium - Credit: PA

New York Jets' Blake Cashman leaves the Tottenham pitch after their NFL London game defeat

New York Jets' Blake Cashman leaves the pitch at the end of the match - Credit: PA

A Stansted Airport spokesperson said: "It’s the first time the airport has handled a Virgin Atlantic A350-1000."

Most Read

  1. 1 Mission Impossible and Top Gun star Tom Cruise spotted flying at Duxford
  2. 2 RAF Typhoon, Spitfires and Lancaster bomber at IWM Duxford's best of 2021 flying days event
  3. 3 More Extra Care and retirement homes set for Radwinter Road
  1. 4 Creamfields Chelmsford 2022 tickets to go on sale this month
  2. 5 Drugs and cash seized in over 80 County Lines drugs raids
  3. 6 Jets and Falcons fly out of Stansted after their NFL London showdown
  4. 7 Councillors vote to donate their allowances
  5. 8 There With You This Winter: 9 ways we'll be hit harder in the pocket
  6. 9 Get ready to dance at Miss Disco's Christmas Masked Ball at Chesterfords Community Centre
  7. 10 Bid to block airport expansion reaches the end of the runway
Football
Tottenham Hotspur
Stansted Airport News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People stand far apart, social distancing for Covid-19. All of them have bags, about to board a plane

Uttlesford District Council

Council cannot block Stansted Airport expansion plans, says High Court

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Main image: Uttlesford District Council; Inset: Sign for the Banana Depot in Little Canfield, Essex

Uttlesford District Council

Old banana depot to become business park with £7.5m council borrowing

Will Durrant and Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
An e-scooter rider on the pavement is asked to stop by a police officer to stop during an operation

Essex Police

E-scooter crackdown: 'The community is not behind us on this'

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Uttlesford District Council | Updated

Another Stansted review could cost UDC £100,000 - if Uttlesford wins

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon