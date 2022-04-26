News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Gaffan gets professional contract at Northampton Saints

Lee Power

Published: 2:10 PM April 26, 2022
Joseph Gaffan has signed a professional contract at Northampton Saints

Joseph Gaffan has signed a professional contract at Northampton Saints - Credit: Neil Gaffan

Joseph Gaffan has signed a professional contract with Northampton Saints.

Currently studying his A-levels at Rugby School, the England under-18 international has been recovering from knee surgery and will join the senior squad for pre-season in July.

Gaffan's contract was one of eight issued to academy youngsters, with more than 10 of the current first XV have progressed through the pathway.

He said: "I cannot wait to join the squad on a full-time basis in July, where I am looking forward to developing and breaking into the Premiership squad as soon as I can."

Gaffan will continue his international pathway with England under-20s, hoping to win more caps in the coming years.

Dad Neil, head coach at Saffron Walden RFC, added: "We are very proud of Joseph and the way he has embraced being away from home for school, studying hard for his A-levels, and will continue studying for a degree at Loughborough University while training and playing full-time for Northampton Saints."

