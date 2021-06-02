Release of rugby union fixtures brings hope of full season closer

Published: 10:36 PM June 2, 2021

Datchworth and Letchworth will lock horns once again in London Division Two North West. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Rugby union moved a step closer to a hoped-for full and uninterrupted season after the release of the fixtures for the new season in the London & South East division.

The sport is still easing its way back from lockdown, with the latest guidance saying contact training and adapted games can continue although mauls and scrums are still excluded.

However, the announcement of a full calendar again for the first time since in two seasons will raise the excitement levels of many a club player and committee member.

Most teams across the L&SE area will start on September 18 with the final game of the season coming on April 2.

The exceptions are at either end of the pyramid.

Harpenden and the rest of London Division One North start two weeks earlier on September 4 with their final game three weeks later on April 23.

Verulamians and the Herts Middlesex One division meanwhile begin two weeks later on October 2, although they do finish with the majority on April 2.

As is traditional, the opponents for your first game of the season will also be your last.

The return fixture from the second game of the season will, for the most part, be the final game of 2021, played on December 18.

That is the day for a huge glut of derby games with examples being Datchworth at home to Letchworth, Welwyn hosting Stevenage Town, Hitchin away at Royston, St Albans at Tabard and Saffron Walden at home to Cantibrigian.

Wisbech host Ely in London Division Three Eastern Counties one week earlier on December 11 before that division restarts on January 15.





Harpenden – London Division One North

Sep 4 - Sudbury (a)

Sep 11 - Amersham & Chiltern (h)

Sep 18 - Shelford (a)

Sep 25 - Old Haberdashers (h)

Oct 2 - Norwich (a)

Oct 16 - Leighton Buzzard (a)

Oct 23 - Colchester (h)

Oct 30 - Thurrock (a)

Nov 6 - Brentwood (h)

Nov 13 - Belsize Park (a)

Nov 27 - Chingford (h)

Dec 4 - Eton Manor (a)

Dec 11 - Southend Saxons (h)

Dec 18 - Amersham & Chiltern (a)

Jan 8 - Shelford (h)

Jan 15 - Old Haberdashers (a)

Jan 22 - Norwich (h)

Jan 29 - Leighton Buzzard (h)

Feb 12 - Colchester (a)

Feb 19 - Thurrock (h)

Mar 5 - Brentwood (a)

Mar 12 - Belsize Park (h)

Mar 26 - Chingford (a)

Apr 2 - Eton Manor (h)

Apr 9 - Southend Saxons (a)

Apr 23 - Sudbury (h)





Saffron Walden – London Division Two North East

Sep 18 - Southwold (h)

Sep 25 - Cantibrigian (a)

Oct 2 - Stowmarket (h)

Oct 16 - Ipswich (h)

Oct 23 - Wymondham (a)

Oct 30 - Wanstead (h)

Nov 6 - Chelmsford (a)

Nov 13 - Diss (h)

Nov 27 - South Woodham Ferrers (a)

Dec 4 - Woodford (h)

Dec 11 - West Norfolk (a)

Dec 18 - Cantabrigian (h)

Jan 8 - Stowmarket (a)

Jan 15 - Ipswich (a)

Jan 22 - Wymondham (h)

Jan 29 - Wanstead (a)

Feb 12 - Chelmsford (h)

Feb 19 - Diss (a)

Mar 5 - South Woodham Ferrers (h)

Mar 12 - Woodford (a)

Mar 26 - West Norfolk (h)

Apr 2 - Southwold (a)





Datchworth – London Division Two North West

Sep 18 - HAC (h)

Sep 25 - Letchworth (a)

Oct 2 - Ruislip (h)

Oct 16 - Hampstead (a)

Oct 23 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Oct 30 - Old Priorians (a)

Nov 6 - Old Streetonians (h)

Nov 13 - Grasshoppers (h)

Nov 27 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Dec 4 - Hackney (h)

Dec 11 - Fullerians (a)

Dec 18 - Letchworth (h)

Jan 8 - Ruislip (a)

Jan 15 - Hampstead (h)

Jan 22 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Jan 29 - Old Priorians (h)

Feb 12 - Old Streetonians (a)

Feb 19 - Grasshoppers (a)

Mar 5 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Mar 12 - Hackney (a)

Mar 26 - Fullerians (h)

Apr 2 - HAC (a)





Letchworth – London Division Two North West

Sep 18 - Old Priorians (a)

Sep 25 - Datchworth (h)

Oct 2 - Grasshoppers (a)

Oct 16 - Hemel Hempstead (h)

Oct 23 - Hackney (a)

Oct 30 - Fullerians (h)

Nov 6 - HAC (a)

Nov 13 - Old Streetonians (a)

Nov 27 - Ruislip (h)

Dec 4 - Hampstead (a)

Dec 11 - Enfield Ignatians (h)

Dec 18 - Datchworth (a)

Jan 8 - Grasshoppers (h)

Jan 15 - Hemel Hempstead (a)

Jan 22 - Hackney (h)

Jan 29 - Fullerians (a)

Feb 12 - HAC (h)

Feb 19 - Old Streetonians (h)

Mar 5 - Ruislip (a)

Mar 12 - Hampstead (h)

Mar 26 - Enfield Ignatians (a)

Apr 2 - Old Priorians (h)





Ely – London Division Three Eastern Counties

Sep 18 - Norwich Union (h)

Sep 25 - Holt (a)

Oct 2 - Wisbech (h)

Oct 16 - Fakenham (h)

Oct 23 - Thetford (a)

Oct 30 - Newmarket (h)

Nov 6 - Ipswich YM (a)

Nov 13 - Woodbridge (h)

Nov 27 - Thurston (a)

Dec 4 - Holt (h)

Dec 11 - Wisbech (a)

Jan 15 - Fakenham (a)

Jan 22 - Thetford (h)

Jan 29 - Newmarket (a)

Feb 12 - Ipswich YM (h)

Feb 19 - Woodbridge (a)

Mar 5 - Thurston (h)

Mar 12 - Norwich Union (a)





Wisbech – London Division Three Eastern Counties

Sep 18 - Holt (a)

Sep 25 - Ipswich YM (h)

Oct 2 - Ely (a)

Oct 16 - Woodbridge (h)

Oct 23 - Fakenham (a)

Oct 30 - Thurston (h)

Nov 6 - Thetford (a)

Nov 13 - Norwich Union (h)

Nov 27 - Newmarket (a)

Dec 4 - Ipswich YM (h)

Dec 11 - Ely (h)

Jan 15 - Woodbridge (a)

Jan 22 - Fakenham (h)

Jan 29 - Thurston (a)

Feb 12 - Thetford (h)

Feb 19 - Norwich Union (a)

Mar 5 - Newmarket (h)

Mar 12 - Holt (h)





Hitchin – London Division Three North West

Sep 18 - Tabard (a)

Sep 25 - Royston (h)

Oct 2 - OMT (a)

Oct 16 - Harrow (a)

Oct 23 - St Albans (h)

Oct 30 - Stevenage Town (a)

Nov 6 - Finchley (h)

Nov 13 - Finsbury Park (a)

Nov 27 - Hendon (h)

Dec 4 - Cheshunt (a)

Dec 11 - Welwyn (h)

Dec 18 - Royston (a)

Jan 8 - OMT (h)

Jan 15 - Harrow (h)

Jan 22 - St Albans (a)

Jan 29 - Stevenage Town (h)

Feb 12 - Finchley (a)

Feb 19 - Finsbury Park (h)

Mar 5 - Hendon (a)

Mar 12 - Cheshunt (h)

Mar 26 - Welwyn (a)

Apr 2 - Tabard (h)





Royston – London Division Three North West

Sep 18 - OMT (h)

Sep 25 - Hitchin (a)

Oct 2 - St Albans (h)

Oct 16 - Stevenage Town (a)

Oct 23 - Finchley (h)

Oct 30 - Finsbury Park (a)

Nov 6 - Hendon (h)

Nov 13 - Cheshunt (a)

Nov 27 - Welwyn (h)

Dec 4 - Tabard (a)

Dec 11 - Harrow (h)

Dec 18 - Hitchin (h)

Jan 8 - St Albans (a)

Jan 15 - Stevenage Town (h)

Jan 22 - Finchley (a)

Jan 29 - Finsbury Park (h)

Feb 12 - Hendon (a)

Feb 19 - Cheshunt (h)

Mar 5 - Welwyn (a)

Mar 12 - Tabard (h)

Mar 26 - Harrow (a)

Apr 2 - OMT (a)





St Albans – London Division Three North West

Sep 18 - Welwyn (a)

Sep 25 - Tabard (h)

Oct 2 - Royston (a)

Oct 16 - OMT (h)

Oct 23 - Hitchin (a)

Oct 30 - Harrow (a)

Nov 6 - Stevenage Town (h)

Nov 13 - Finchley (a)

Nov 27 - Finsbury Park (h)

Dec 4 - Hendon (a)

Dec 11 - Cheshunt (h)

Dec 18 - Tabard (a)

Jan 8 - Royston (h)

Jan 15 - OMT (a)

Jan 22 - Hitchin (h)

Jan 29 - Harrow (h)

Feb 12 - Stevenage Town (a)

Feb 19 - Finchley (h)

Mar 5 - Finsbury Park (a)

Mar 12 - Hendon (h)

Mar 26 - Cheshunt (a)

Apr 2 - Welwyn (h)





Stevenage Town – London Division Three North West

Sep 18 - Cheshunt (a)

Sep 25 - Welwyn (h)

Oct 2 - Tabard (a)

Oct 16 - Royston (h)

Oct 23 - OMT (a)

Oct 30 - Hitchin (h)

Nov 6 - St Albans (a)

Nov 13 - Harrow (a)

Nov 27 - Finchley (h)

Dec 4 - Finsbury Park (a)

Dec 11 - Hendon (h)

Dec 18 - Welwyn (a)

Jan 8 - Tabard (h)

Jan 15 - Royston (a)

Jan 22 - OMT (h)

Jan 29 - Hitchin (a)

Feb 12 - St Albans (h)

Feb 19 - Harrow (h)

Mar 5 - Finchley (a)

Mar 12 - Finsbury Park (h)

Mar 26 - Hendon (a)

Apr 2 - Cheshunt (h)





Tabard – London Division Three North West

Sep 18 - Hitchin (h)

Sep 25 - St Albans (a)

Oct 2 - Stevenage Town (h)

Oct 16 - Finchley (a)

Oct 23 - Finsbury Park (h)

Oct 30 - Hendon (a)

Nov 6 - Cheshunt (h)

Nov 13 - Welwyn (a)

Nov 27 - Harrow (h)

Dec 4 - Royston (h)

Dec 11 - OMT (a)

Dec 18 - St Albans (h)

Jan 8 - Stevenage Town (a)

Jan 15 - Finchley (h)

Jan 22 - Finsbury Park (a)

Jan 29 - Hendon (h)

Feb 12 - Cheshunt (a)

Feb 19 - Welwyn (h)

Mar 5 - Harrow (a)

Mar 12 - Royston (a)

Mar 26 - OMT (h)

Apr 2 - Hitchin (a)





Welwyn – London Division Three North West

Sep 18 - St Albans (h)

Sep 25 - Stevenage Town (a)

Oct 2 - Finchley (h)

Oct 16 - Finsbury Park (a)

Oct 23 - Hendon (h)

Oct 30 - Cheshunt (a)

Nov 6 - Harrow (h)

Nov 13 - Tabard (h)

Nov 27 - Royston (a)

Dec 4 - OMT (h)

Dec 11 - Hitchin (a)

Dec 18 - Stevenage Town (h)

Jan 8 - Finchley (a)

Jan 15 - Finsbury Park (h)

Jan 22 - Hendon (a)

Jan 29 - Cheshunt (h)

Feb 12 - Harrow (a)

Feb 19 - Tabard (a)

Mar 5 - Royston (h)

Mar 12 - OMT (a)

Mar 26 - Hitchin (h)

Apr 2 - St Albans (a)





Verulamians – Herts Middlesex Division One

Oct 2 - Ealing 1871 (a)

Oct 16 - Bank of England (h)

Oct 23 - Wasps (a)

Oct 30 - Barnet Elizabethans (h)

Nov 6 - Saracens Amateurs (a)

Nov 13 - Thamesians (h)

Nov 27 - London Scottish Lions (a)

Dec 4 - Actonians (h)

Dec 11 - Kilburn Cosmos (a)

Jan 15 - Bank of England (a)

Jan 22 - Wasps (h)

Jan 29 - Barnet Elizabethans (a)

Feb 12 - Saracens Amateurs (h)

Feb 19 - Thamesians (a)

Mar 5 - London Scottish Lions (h)

Mar 12 - Actonians (a)

Mar 26 - Kilburn Cosmos (h)

Apr 2 - Ealing 1871 (h)