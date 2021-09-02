News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > Sport

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completes epic 420-mile canalslam

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:33 PM September 2, 2021   
Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completed his third ultra-event in the uniquely-named 'canalslam'.

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completed his third ultra-event in the uniquely-named 'canalslam'. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders' prolific long distance runner Mark Coutts has completed his third and final incredible performance in the uniquely-named Canalslam.

The latest effort was the Liverpool to Leeds canal race over a mammoth distance of 130 miles, an effort which took him 33 hours 49 minutes.

The ultra-run follows up from his previous efforts in the Grand Union Canal Race and the Kennet & Avon Canal Race, making a combined total of 420 miles which he completed in 109 hours 24 minutes.

That placed him fifth among the foolhardy souls who completed all three epic events.

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completed his third ultra-event in the uniquely-named 'canalslam'.

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completed his third ultra-event in the uniquely-named 'canalslam'. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Striders also had representation at the Big Half in London.

Tina Hamilton and Arthur Olivia took part in the event which attracted 10,000 runners, starting at Tower Bridge and finishing by the Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

Saffron Striders meet each Tuesday evening and new members are always welcome, whatever your ability.

Details can be found on www.saffronstriders.org.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews using Greater Anglia trains and stations as locations for movies and TV productions
  2. 2 In pictures: Fun at Walden's Dance in the Square 2021
  3. 3 Peasgood becomes double medallist at Tokyo Paralympic Games
  1. 4 Clavering fete set to be the 'perfect' end-of-summer event
  2. 5 Essex asked to pause donating items for Afghanistan refugees
  3. 6 Stansted Windmill Fete fundraiser a 'success'
  4. 7 Two hair stylists in international contest final
  5. 8 Countess of Warwick's Show celebrates 'record-breaking' event
  6. 9 Join Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square
  7. 10 First defeat for Saffron Walden Town drops them off the top spot
Athletics
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Victorian Horses event will return to Audley End.

Events

What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden's Joseph Gaffan in his England shirt after winning hi first cap.

Rugby

Joy for Joseph Gaffan as former Saffron Walden junior wins England cap

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
Saffron Walden U3A members laying musical instruments, outside on grass. Essex

Learn about U3A via the pop-up stall at Walden's Jubilee Gardens

Saffron Walden U3A

Logo Icon
A large brick building. In front of it, a wide driveway and lawn.

Events

Everyone's invited to almshouses party in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon