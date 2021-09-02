Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completes epic 420-mile canalslam

Published: 1:33 PM September 2, 2021

Mark Coutts of Saffron Striders completed his third ultra-event in the uniquely-named 'canalslam'. - Credit: SAFFRON STRIDERS

Saffron Striders' prolific long distance runner Mark Coutts has completed his third and final incredible performance in the uniquely-named Canalslam.

The latest effort was the Liverpool to Leeds canal race over a mammoth distance of 130 miles, an effort which took him 33 hours 49 minutes.

The ultra-run follows up from his previous efforts in the Grand Union Canal Race and the Kennet & Avon Canal Race, making a combined total of 420 miles which he completed in 109 hours 24 minutes.

That placed him fifth among the foolhardy souls who completed all three epic events.

Striders also had representation at the Big Half in London.

Tina Hamilton and Arthur Olivia took part in the event which attracted 10,000 runners, starting at Tower Bridge and finishing by the Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

