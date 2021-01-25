Felsted's Max Malins included in England squad for 2021 Six Nations

Published: 4:45 PM January 25, 2021

England's Max Malins is tackled by France's Alivereti Raka during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham in December. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Max Malins has kept his place in the 28-man England squad selected to do battle in the 2021 Six Nations.

The former Felsted School pupil, who began his rugby journey at Saffron Walden, is one of the 12 backs selected for the duration of the tournament.

Max Malins during an England training session in November 2020. - Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/PA

The squad system, akin to that chosen for a Rugby World Cup, is new for this season and was brought in to help combat the challenges of COVID-19, something that presented head coach Eddie Jones with a few difficult decisions.

He said: "This has been a really tough squad to pick and I know there are a lot of disappointed players who haven’t been selected.

"We’re really excited by the players we have got, it’s a very vibrant squad and are looking forward to getting started next week.

“Ultimately our goal is to win the Six Nations and to do that we’ll need to work hard and prepare well each day and take it as it comes.”

England open their campaign at home to Scotland on Saturday, February 6.