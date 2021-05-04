Wiseman dynasty gets new star as 15-year-old Max hits first senior ton

Published: 3:39 PM May 4, 2021

Every sports club has a family dynasty and for one of the big ones at Saffron Walden Cricket Club, its newest addition has just set a personal milestone.

The Wiseman family have represented the club going back generations. Hugh and Jim score plenty of runs and took bucket-loads of wickets playing for the first-team in the 60s while Tony and Ed played together for both the seconds and thirds.

Max Wiseman hit his maiden senior century for Saffron Walden Cricket Club's third team. - Credit: MICHAEL WISEMAN

Now 15-year-old Max has wrote himself into the combined family and cricket club history after scoring his maiden senior century for the thirds

His 121, along with 44 from Tom Rodda and 85 not out courtesy of Mark Kimberly, set Isleham a massive 269, and they bowled out 34 runs short.

Dad Michael Wiseman said: "

and there’s a few more brothers to come too, I’m very proud of my boy and there's a few more brothers to come, like Henry, as well as cousin Johnny."

Third-team skipper Duncan Pluck said: "It was a great start to the year for the threes. Max showed huge maturity and class in his innings."

The first team weren't so lucky as they lost by one wicket to league leaders Great Witchingham.

Giles Ecclestone scored an unbeaten 97 but that, plus 26 from Ryan Deamer and Jack Sneath's 27, were the only real performances of note as Walden reached 194-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Jack Ormsby's introduction in the reply gave the team hope of snatching something from the match and he went on to finish with figures of 3-26.

However, 83 not out by Charlie Rogers proved just enough for Witchingham to get home with one wicket and 10 balls to spare.

Captain Ben Harris said: "We played a good side with some very good fast bowlers but we showed good fight to set something of a score in the end. Giles was class again.”

"It was really frustrating at the end as I thought we had them."

The seconds also had a narrow loss away to Huntingdon.

The hosts were bowled out for 211, A Peirson claiming 3-43, but Walden fell two runs short in the last over, Bertie Scott managing 50.

Captain Luke Ormsby said: "It's a disappointing result to start the season but we showed great fight to get back into a game we were almost out of after six overs."