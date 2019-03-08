Tennis: Saffron Walden's McGee makes mark at Cambridge

Saffron Walden's Ali McGee was runner-up at Cambridge Lawn Tennis Club's grade three tournament last week.

Professional LTA coach McGee had only returned to singles events last year and, seeded number two, won two long matches in extreme heat to secure a final place.

But despite leading 5-4 after an early break and earning a set point, she saw Leicestershire's Angela Halton hit back to level at 6-6 and win the tie break.

McGee fought back with some nicely placed serves, great play at the net and strong baseline rallying to win the second set 7-6, but Halton won the third set tiebreaker 10-6.

"It was great to be back on old turf," said McGee.

"Sue Rich was my mentor and coach when I trained at Hills Road as a junior county player and I really enjoy being back on court as a competitor. I definitely feel it helps with my professional coaching to be back in the game.

"Considering I do not get the opportunity now to train two hours a day, five days a week since I started coaching, I think I did very well to reach the final and I'm super pleased with my performance.

"I approach my matches in a far more different way now. I go on and just compete because of my love of tennis and I find that this allows me to be kinder to myself.

"I enjoy the matches more and at the ripe old age of 25, love that I can still produce a high level of tennis. It's such a beautiful game!

"I'm going to be very busy over the summer period with my LVC Summer Camps, but I'm planning to compete in a couple of August tournaments before the winter season kicks in with term-time after-school coaching."