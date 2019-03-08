Tennis: McGee serves up win at Winter County Tour event

Saffron Walden's Ali McGee enjoyed a fine win at the Winter County Tour at Gosling Tennis Centre.

After a bye in the first round, top seed McGee beat Amelia Monteith to set up a meeting with third seed Monique Gundrum.

And having lost the first set 4-2 - using the FAST4 scoring format - McGee won the second 4-0 and took a third-set tie breaker 10-5.

She said: "Fast4 is not my favourite scoring system as before you know it the set has come and gone, although I appreciate it allows us to get through matches and tournaments a lot quicker.

"I'm now working more on my mental attitude to the game, having specific shots charted during matches to better analyse my game.

"This was a good win for me and a positive outcome to the start of my winter season.

"I thoroughly enjoy playing singles matches again and it's a great way to install some enthusiasm into the many children I coach."